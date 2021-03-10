Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 5.3%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $65.42. Approximately 775,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 295,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $883,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,335,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,689,346.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,009 shares of company stock worth $18,929,921. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.