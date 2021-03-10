Castle Price Tops $0.0017 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 228.3% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $35,557.21 and $565.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00423179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.75 or 0.05149281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,259,754 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

