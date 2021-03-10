Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.