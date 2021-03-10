Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $400,823,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.