Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells $1,117,224.32 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,294. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

