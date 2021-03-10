CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 11th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 18,123,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,692,777. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

