CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 11th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 18,123,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,692,777. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
About CBD of Denver
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.