CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,616. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,213.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.