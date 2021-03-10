CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.95

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 2142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $777.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CBTX by 510.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.
CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
