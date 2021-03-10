Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0066

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $11,209.19 and approximately $72.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

