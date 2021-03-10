Ccore Market Capitalization Hits $10,351.04 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $10,351.04 and approximately $66.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00784764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041224 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

