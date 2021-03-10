CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.47. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,526 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.