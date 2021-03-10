CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECE stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $319.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

