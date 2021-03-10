CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.26 million and $72,199.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

