Celer Network Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $169.24 million and approximately $41.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.