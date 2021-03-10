Celo (CELO) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Celo has a market capitalization of $752.01 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

