Celo Dollar Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,305.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.81 million and $35,305.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,546,893 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

