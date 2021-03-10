Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $3.30. Cemtrex shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 813,876 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

