Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 803,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$20.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

