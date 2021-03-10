Centaur Trading 70.8% Higher Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $722,627.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00067120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00540257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075699 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

