Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

