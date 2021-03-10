Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sells C$15,166.80 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$15,166.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,577.60.

Sheryl Pressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Sheryl Pressler sold 1,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$13,200.00.

TSE CG traded down C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 445,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

