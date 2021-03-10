Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.88

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 6736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

CPF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $725.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

