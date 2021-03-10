Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Volume Tops $3.73 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Centrality has a total market cap of $78.94 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

