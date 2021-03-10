Centrality (CENNZ) Price Up 27% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $80.22 million and $2.08 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

