Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.32

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 4185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $388,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

