Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.

Specifically, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,488,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,628 shares of company stock worth $292,677 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

