Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.64

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 27155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $3,637,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.