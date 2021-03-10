Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.32. 551,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,259,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 2,505,266 shares of company stock worth $6,512,006 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.