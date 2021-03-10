Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Short Interest Up 7,060.0% in February

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 7,060.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CERPQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Cereplast has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

