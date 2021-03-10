Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) Stock Price Up 109.5%

Ceres Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEVE)’s share price rose 109.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

About Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Ceres Ventures, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse.

