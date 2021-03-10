Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.37. 1,192,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,080,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.
The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08.
In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
