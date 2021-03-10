Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.37. 1,192,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,080,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

