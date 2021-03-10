CertiK (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $75.23 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,426,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,730,788 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

