CES Energy Solutions (CEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 in the last quarter.

CEU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.