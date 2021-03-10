CES Energy Solutions (CEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
TSE CEU opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747 in the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
