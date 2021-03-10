CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Purchases 16,024,914 Shares

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 16,024,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 2,063,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,166. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $9,114,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

