CF Industries (CF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/25/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2021. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Moreover, lower domestic urea production is likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company will also gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability. It is also committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

2/22/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $54.00.

2/17/2021 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/8/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00.

1/12/2021 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE CF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 168,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,872. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

