Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.65 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

