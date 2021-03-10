ChainX Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00018657 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $81.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.26 or 0.00503842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00526861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00075530 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

