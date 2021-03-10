ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ChampionX stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 757,238 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.