ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.61. 1,572,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,531,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 757,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

