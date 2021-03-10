Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

