Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.14). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,035,332 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.59. The stock has a market cap of £40.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

