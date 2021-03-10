Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $34,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $270.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.