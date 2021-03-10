ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0780 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $224,475.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

