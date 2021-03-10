ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $86,926.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.55 million and $86,926.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

