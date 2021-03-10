Chartist Inc. CA Has $11.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.01. 2,781,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,546,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.