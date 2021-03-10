Chartist Inc. CA Sells 5,276 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 16.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Natixis boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,677,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,546,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $322.65. 681,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $321.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

