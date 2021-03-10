ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $121,785.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,799.28 or 1.00091569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00085943 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003369 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

