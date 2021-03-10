Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 8,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock valued at $348,744. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.