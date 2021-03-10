Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Up 5.3%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $85.94. 1,949,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,190,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Chegg alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -429.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,963 shares of company stock worth $46,775,047. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.