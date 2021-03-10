Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

